China Nov exports fall 3.7 pct in yuan-denominated terms
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

China Nov exports fall 3.7 pct in yuan-denominated terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s November exports fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier in yuan-denominated terms, while imports fell 5.6 percent, data showed on Tuesday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of 343.10 billion yuan for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.

Dollar-denominated figures have not yet been published.

Economists had expected an export decline of 5.0 percent in dollar terms after a 6.9 percent drop in October, with imports seen declining 12.6 percent following an 18.8 percent slide the previous month.

China is widely expected to post its slowest economic growth in a quarter of a century this year as activity is weighed down by weak demand at home and abroad, factory overcapacity, high debt levels and cooling investment. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
