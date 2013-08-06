FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Growth in China trust assets slows as shadow banking crackdown bites
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 6, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Growth in China trust assets slows as shadow banking crackdown bites

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Growth in trust assets slows to 8.3 pct QoQ from 16.9 pct
    * Regulators work to rein in shadow banking
    * Local govts, struggling firms rely on trusts to repay debt
    * Real estate accounts for only 9 pct of trust assets

 (Adds analyst views and borrowing from Hong Kong; moves data
into table)
    By Gabriel Wildau and Lu Jianxin
    SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Growth of China's trust sector,
the largest component of the country's so-called shadow banking
system, slowed markedly in the second quarter after a government
clampdown on risky lending.
    China's top leaders have signalled concern over runaway
credit growth and the risk of a debt crisis sparked by local
governments and firms borrowing at high interest rates from
non-bank lenders, especially trust companies.
    In June, the central bank engineered a short-term cash
squeeze as a warning to banks and trusts to scale back risky
lending practices. 
    Data published by China Trustee Association late on Monday
showed total assets managed by China's 67 trust firms reached a
record-high 9.45 trillion yuan ($1.54 trillion) by the end of
the second quarter.
    While that was up 8.3 percent from the end of the first
quarter, growth decelerated sharply from the 16.9-percent rise
seen in the first quarter. In 2012, total assets managed grew by
an an explosive 55.3 percent. 
    "We've seen other signs before (of a slowdown in shadow
banking), but this is more authoritative," said May Yan, China
banks analyst at Barclays in Hong Kong.
    Yan said that rules put in place by the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) in March restricting the proportion
of a wealth management product's (WMP) underlying assets that
may be comprised of loans and other illiquid credit assets to 35
percent contributed to the slowdown. 
    Reining in shadow banking is a key element in the
leadership's campaign to shift the country's growth model away
from its heavy reliance on debt-fueled investment.
    Beyond the rules set in March, the CBRC and other watchdogs
have issued a slew of new rules to curb banks' risky business.
   

    
    OFF BALANCE SHEET
    Trust companies, together with other non-bank financial
institutions such as securities brokerages, have become a vital
source of credit, allowing banks to arrange off-balance-sheet
refinancing for maturing loans that risky borrowers such as the
local government financing vehicles (LGFV) cannot repay from
their internal cash flow. 
    The scale of trust assets still pales in comparison to total
banking sector assets of more than 100 trillion yuan as of the
end of June. 
    But without trusts, the banking system's non-performing
loans (NPL) ratio might be much higher, although accurate
estimates are not possible. 
    Trust companies sell WMPs to raise funds so they can
purchase loans that banks want off their books. WMPs are then
marketed through bank branches as a higher-yielding alternative
to traditional bank deposits. 
    China's banking regulator recently said that outstanding
bank-issued WMPs totalled 9.08 trillion yuan by end-June. The
new data on trust company assets appears to encompass about 70
percent of that total, as bank WMPs usually involve cooperation
with a trust.
    The association data also includes funds that trust
companies raise by selling WMPs directly to investors, without
partnering with banks.
    The slowdown in trust asset growth is a sign that the
government's efforts to force economy-wide de-leveraging and
prevent a possible debt crisis is bearing fruit.
    In June, total social financing, the central bank's broadest
measure of credit and equity flows from various channels, fell
to its lowest level since April 2012, led by declines in types
of credit associated with shadow banking. 
    But there are some signs that some would-be trust borrowers
are finding alternative sources of credit. July was one of the
busiest months on record for international loans to the Chinese
property sector. 
    Analysts cited regulatory scrutiny of trust loans as a
reason that mainland developers were turning to Hong Kong
lenders. 
    
    RARE WINDOW
    While WMPs often include only spotty disclosures about
underlying assets, the trust association data offers a view of
where WMP funds are flowing. 
    The latest data shows that the portion of trust funds
invested in securities and real estate fell in the second
quarter, while the portion invested in infrastructure and
industrial enterprises rose. 
    Below is a table showing the latest China Trustee
Association classification of trust assets by type of investment
(amounts in percent):
        
                         2013 Q1      2013 Q2
 Industrial &                   27.8          29.4
 commercial enterprises               
 Infrastructure                 25.8          26.8
 Other                          16.5          13.5
 Financial                       9.4          10.7
 Securities                     11.1          10.5
 Real Estate                     9.4           9.1
 ($1 = 6.13 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.