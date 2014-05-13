FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. raised concern over China FX intervention -Treasury official
May 13, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. raised concern over China FX intervention -Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - The United States has raised concerns about a recent fall in China’s yuan currency and a lack of transparency in suspected currency intervention, a senior U.S. treasury official said on Tuesday.

Chinese officials have showed their continued commitment to allow market forces to play a bigger role in setting interest rates and the exchange rate, despite the country’s slower economic growth, the official said.

During a meeting with the U.S. treasury official, Chinese officials also expressed confidence that they will be able to achieve the government’s economic growth target of around 7.5 percent this year, he added. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)

