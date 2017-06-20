* Number of wealthy hit 1.6 mln in 2016, from 180,000 a
BEIJING, June 20 The ranks of China's wealthy
will again grow by double-digits this year but industry
expansion will cool as economic growth slows and government
oversight of financial products increases, a report said on
Tuesday.
The 2017 China Private Wealth Report, by Bain Consulting and
China Merchants Bank, put the number of high net
worth individuals (HNWI)- with at least 10 million yuan ($1.47
million) of investable assets - at 1.6 million in 2016, nearly
nine times the number a decade earlier.
The report, issued every two years, forecasts a slower
growth pace for the wealth business this year, but still sees
substantial gains.
It projects an 18 percent increase in HNWIs to 1.87 million
by the end of 2017, and a 14 percent increase in China's private
wealth market to 188 trillion yuan from 165 trillion yuan. In
2014-2016, the market grew 21 percent annually, the survey said.
"Some asset classes like real estate are likely to have a
larger impact on the slowing growth rate," Liu Xin of Bain
Consulting told reporters, adding that increased regulation and
oversight of investment products including property, wealth
management products and insurance will contribute to the
slowdown.
According to the report, around 120,000 HNWIs had at least
100 million yuan worth of investable assets, compared with fewer
than 10,000 people in 2006.
The percentage of HNWIs with overseas investment increased
to 56 percent in 2017, from 19 percent in 2011, but the overall
percentage of assets invested overseas has been stable since
2013.
The top five destinations for overseas investment were Hong
Kong, the United States, Australia, Canada and Singapore
although between 2015 and this year Hong Kong's popularity fell
18 percent and the United States dropped 3 percent.
High net worth individuals are keen to diversify the
location of their investments and are looking further afield to
places such as Australia, Singapore and Canada, Jennifer Zeng
from Bain said.
According to a 2015 study by Capgemini, China's population
of high net worth individuals, which it defined as those with
investable assets of at least $1 million, ranked fourth globally
that year, behind the United States, Japan and Germany.
