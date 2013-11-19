FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to gradually widen yuan trading band -Zhou
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 19, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

China to gradually widen yuan trading band -Zhou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China will gradually expand the yuan trading band to help make the currency more flexible and market-driven, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said in remarks seen on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China will gradually exit from regular intervention on the foreign exchange market, Zhou said in remarks in a book on reforms published after a key meeting of the Communist Party’s leadership.

Last week, China’s leaders unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade, pledging to let the market play a “decisive” role in the economy and outlining sweeping changes to unleash fresh growth drivers.

Reporting by China Economics Team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.