FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank chief says recent yuan moves normal-Xinhua
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

China c.bank chief says recent yuan moves normal-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - Recent fluctuations in the China’s yuan exchange rate are normal, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published on Tuesday on the Twitter-like Weibo platform of the official Xinhua news agency.

Yi Gang, a central bank vice head, made similar comments on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting on Monday

Zhou also said that the authorities will not ban internet financial products, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s IPO-ALIB.N deposit-like money market fund, Yu‘e Bao, but will step up supervision over them. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.