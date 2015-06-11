FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c. bank: global use of yuan to expand steadily in 2015
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 11, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

China c. bank: global use of yuan to expand steadily in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China will continue to push for the yuan’s inclusion in the International Monetary Fund’s currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on yuan internationalisation.

China will also encourage foreign central banks to include yuan assets in their forex reserves, it said. Foreign central banks held about 666.7 billion yuan ($107.42 billion) in yuan-denominated assets by the end of April.

China will encourage foreign institutions to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China and will gradually relax control on overseas yuan bond issuance by Chinese domestic institutions, the central bank said.

The PBOC is studying plans to abolish quota limits on foreign central banks’ investment in China’s interbank bond market, it added.

$1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shu Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
