FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xi says to push yuan reform, FX reserves remain ample-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says to push yuan reform, FX reserves remain ample-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China will push forward market-based reform of its currency regime and make the yuan convertible on the capital account over time, President Xi Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Tuesday.

China is advancing changes to make the yuan convertible on the capital account in a “steady and orderly manner,” Xi said.

A drop in China’s foreign exchange reserve was “moderate and manageable,” and the level of reserves remains abundant, Xi said.

China’s surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in its stock markets since June have fuelled fears of more shocks to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed off concerns it was facing a hard landing.

Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record $94 billion in August. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.