China cbank deputy governor says yuan remain broadly stable - People's Daily

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan exchange rate will remain broadly stable, and there is no basis for continuous depreciation, the deputy governor of China's central bank said in an editorial in the People's Daily, the official paper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Yi Gang's comments echoed repeated statements by other top policymakers over the past year as the yuan has weakened substantially against the dollar.

On Monday, the yuan hit a six year low against the dollar, drawing large dollar sales by state banks, which some traders said was likely on behalf of the Chinese central bank to support the currency. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)