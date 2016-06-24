FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flexible yuan needed for China's development goals -PBOC governor
June 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Flexible yuan needed for China's development goals -PBOC governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - China's top central banker said on Friday that it was important for China's yuan exchange rate to become more flexible and convertible for the country's development goals and transition to a market economy.

Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China, told an audience at the International Monetary Funda that China's yuan exchange rate "serves the overall development strategy."

He added that it was important that "the exchange rate policy is meeting the higher requirement of the market economy. Which means that the exchange rate must be more flexible, and the convenience and flow of current account, capital account money can be more free." (Reporting By David Lawder)

