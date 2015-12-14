FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE, China to set up $10 bln joint strategic investment fund
December 14, 2015

UAE, China to set up $10 bln joint strategic investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have launched a joint strategic investment fund worth $10 billion, the two countries said in a joint statement on UAE state news agency WAM.

The fund will be administered and managed by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and a subsidiary of China Development Bank, the statement said.

The goal behind the fund’s launch, in which both parties are providing equal financing, is to build a balanced fund that incorporates diversified commercial investments and covers a spectrum of growing sectors. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

