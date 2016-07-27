FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CNPC to cut 2016-2020 annual investment by around 40 pct - state media
July 27, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

China's CNPC to cut 2016-2020 annual investment by around 40 pct - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will cut its annual investment between 2016 and 2020 to about 260 billion yuan ($39 billion), down around 40 percent from the 2011-2015 period, state media said on Wednesday.

CNPC is transforming from an investment-driven firm to one more focused on innovation, Guangming Daily said, without providing further details.

The report was also posted on the website of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which regulates major state companies. ($1 = 6.6705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
