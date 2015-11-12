FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing to start tiered gas pricing for residents from Jan. 1
November 12, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Beijing to start tiered gas pricing for residents from Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing will start tiered gas pricing for residential users starting from Jan. 1, the city government said on Thursday, as part of a gas pricing reform scheme that will give cheaper prices to those who use less gas.

The city’s economic planner said on its website the move was to encourage a “rational” use of gas and prevent waste.

China is world’s No.3 gas consumer, but consumption has been hit be a cooling economy and an inflexible pricing system.

The residential sector, which makes up one fifth of China’s gas market and has been a key demand driver over the past decade, has seen gas consumption up five-fold between 2004 and 2013. Demand growth so far this year was less than 3 percent.

Under the current pricing, the central government sets the ceiling for wholesale gas prices and also encourages bulk consumers to negotiate prices direct with suppliers such as PetroChina. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Judy Hua; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
