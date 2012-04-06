FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China may face some energy tightness-energy head
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

China may face some energy tightness-energy head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China may find itself facing tight coal, power, oil or gas supplies in some regions or at some time, even though current energy markets are basically in balance, head of the National Energy Administration said in a government meeting on Friday.

Liu Tienan urged relevant government departments to focus on coal supplies and emergency coal stockpiles, power generation and demand-side electricity management, and steady oil and gas supplies.

Liu did not give any specific forecast on possible energy shortages in comments published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

China Electricity Council, an association representing power firms, has forecast 10-20 gigawatts power shortfalls before the peak summer season, which would be equivalent to 1-2 percent of the country’s installed generation capacity.

