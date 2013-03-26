UPDATE 1-China appoints new top energy regulator

(Adds detail)

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China has appointed Wu Xinxiong, the former chairman of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, as the chairman of its top energy regulatory body, the National Energy Administration.

The appointment comes after widespread speculation in recent weeks that Liu Tienan would be replaced at the helm of the administration which is responsible for devising energy policies.

The National Energy Administration replaced Liu’s name with Wu’s on its official website (www.nea.gov.cn), but gave no further details on the appointment.

In a government restructuring plan announced this month, China said it would dissolve the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) and pass its responsibilities over to the NEA, which is a unit of the powerful state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission.

The move was part of China’s efforts to create a unified policymaking process for the energy sector, where responsibilities have been scattered across more than a dozen government ministries and bureaus. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)