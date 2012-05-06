FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to construct more energy-efficient buildings-Xinhua
May 6, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

China to construct more energy-efficient buildings-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China wants energy-efficient buildings to account for 30 percent of all new construction projects by 2020 to bring its building energy consumption ratio closer to that of developed countries, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

In order to achieve that goal, the government will step up incentives for green buildings, improve industry standards and promote technological improvements and the development of related industries, Xinhua reported, citing a document released by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

This month, the World Bank called on China to act urgently on multiple fronts to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its rapidly expanding cities, and meet government targets for curbing carbon intensity.

The bank called for more energy-efficient buildings and industries, transport systems offering alternatives to cars, and better management of water and waste.

China has set a goal of reducing the economy’s carbon intensity by 40-45 percent in 2020 compared with 2005. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

