China says needs $373 bln for energy saving goals
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 22, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

China says needs $373 bln for energy saving goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China needs about 2.4 trillion yuan ($373 billion) of green investment if it is to meet its energy conservation targets under a five-year plan ending 2015, the Chinese cabinet said.

The spending will reduce China’s energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product by 16 percent by 2015 and save an equivalent of 670 million tonnes of coal, said a document from the State Council released on Tuesday on the government wesbite.

The government did not say who would fund the investment.

After decades of breakneck, but filthy economic expansion, China wants to move onto a greener growth path. A key goal is to consolidate energy-intensive sectors, such as steel and metal-smelting, and shut those with outdated technology.

“According to preliminary calculations, investment of 2.37 trillion yuan is needed to implement the energy-saving projects under the five-year plan,” the report said. ($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
