China's Shenhua in talks with CNNC, CGN on stakes in nuclear projects
March 30, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

China's Shenhua in talks with CNNC, CGN on stakes in nuclear projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China’s Shenhua Group is in talks with leading Chinese nuclear developers on taking stakes in domestic nuclear projects, as the country’s biggest coal firm tries to diversify into cleaner forms of energy, Shenhua President Zhang Yuzhuo said on Wednesday.

The nuclear companies Shenhua is in talks with include China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), Zhang told a conference. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

