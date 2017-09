MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has acquired stakes of around 2 percent in Italian state-owned energy companies Eni and Enel, Italian market regulator Consob said on Thursday.

In a filing published on its website, Consob said the Chinese central bank exceeded the 2 percent disclosure threshold on March 21.

The PBOC now holds 2.071 percent of utility group Enel and 2.102 percent of oil and gas group Eni, it said.