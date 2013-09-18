FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to cut coal use, steel capacity in northern regions
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2013

China to cut coal use, steel capacity in northern regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will cut coal consumption and shut outdated capacity of polluting industries in key northern cities and provinces by 2017 in a bid to clean up the environment, the environment ministry said on Wednesday.

China will cut coal consumption in the northern cities of Beijing and Tianjin, and in Shanxi, Hebei and Shandong provinces, by a total 83 million tonnes per year, the government said in a statement.

Shandong, Shanxi and Hebei province will also shut 89.3 million tonnes of outdated steel capacity by 2017 at the latest.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue

