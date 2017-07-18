China notifies WTO of ban on plastic, paper, textile waste imports

GENEVA, July 18 (Reuters) - China notified the World Trade Organization on Tuesday that by the end of this year it will ban imports of 24 types of rubbish, as part of a campaign against "foreign garbage" and environmental pollution.

"By the end of 2017, China will forbid the import of 4 classes, 24 kinds of solid wastes, including plastics waste from living sources, vanadium slag, unsorted waste paper and waste textile materials," China said in the WTO filing. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)