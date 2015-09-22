China state-owned firm says parent to assume responsibility for at-risk bonds, evading default

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A heavy machinery firm at risk of becoming China’s second state-owned enterprise (SOE) to publicly default on bonds said Tuesday that its parent or its guarantor will repay the debt, showing the continued difficulty of properly pricing risk in a market where many bonds enjoy some form of implicit state guarantee.

Policymakers promised in 2013 that they would allow more rational risk into the country’s bond market, in particular its vast interbank market, which would discourage investors from viewing such bonds as one-way risk free bets, and thus improve the allocation of capital to more productive firms.

China has also said it will reform its inefficient and credit-intensive SOE sector more broadly to become more competitive, but so far reform plans have remained vague.

China National Erzhong Group and subsidiary China Erzhong (Deyang) Heavy Industries, both hailing from struggling industries, said earlier this year that they might be unable to pay interest on a 1 billion yuan ($156.87 million) medium-term bond issued in 2012, and an 800 million yuan enterprise bond issued in 2008 with 310 billion yuan outstanding.

The two firms on Tuesday posted separate announcements on the website of one of China’s main bond clearing houses stating that their state-owned parent, China National Machinery Industry Corp, or the debt guarantors would assume responsibility for the two bonds.

In mid-September, Erzhong Group said one of its creditors, First Design & Research Institute MI China, had taken it to court to force debt restructuring on the grounds that Erzhong Group was unable to pay debt and could not be liquidated.

China Erzhong (Deyang) said earlier in 2015 that a separate lawsuit had been filed by one of its a creditors.

However, not everyone has been rescued. Several private firms were allowed to default on bonds trading on Chinese stock markets last year, and in April, Baoding Tianwei Group became China’s first state-owned company to default. The company applied for bankruptcy protection last week.