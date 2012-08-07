FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to launch domestic bond ETFs - paper
August 7, 2012

China to launch domestic bond ETFs - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China is preparing to launch exchange-traded funds (ETF) tied to the domestic bond market, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, underscoring Beijing’s efforts to open up its investment market.

Guotai Asset Management Co Ltd and Bosera Asset Management Co will likely be among the first firms to launch such funds, the paper said. Bosera has already received preliminary approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange to begin preparatory work.

Guotai Asset Management is preparing for the launch of an ETF linked to government bonds, while Bosera is preparing an ETF linked to the corporate bond market, the paper said.

China has been gradually opening up its capital markets and allowing its firms and exchanges to launch more financial products to meet growing appetite from investors.

Regulators in June approved approved mutual listings of ETFs on Hong Kong and mainland exchanges, while several China ETFs tracking the Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks were also approved for launch in March. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

