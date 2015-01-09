Shanghai bourse says to open some EFTs to same-day "T+0" trading

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday that it will allow some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to use the same-day “T+0” trading.

The move is seen as a step towards letting shares and other products listed on the bourse to eventually adopt the same system to increase trading activity.

Starting Jan. 19, bond-based EFTS, money market ETFs, gold-related ETF and EFTS that cross Shanghai and overseas markets will use the same-day stock trading system, it said in a statement posted on its website.