FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China considers tariff action on EU luxury cars -paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 7, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

China considers tariff action on EU luxury cars -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - China is considering imposing import duties on high-end European cars following complaints over subsidies that enable EU carmakers to sell in China at a loss, French daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

The newspaper said, citing unnamed European sources, that Beijing was examining a complaint filed by Chinese automakers over luxury imported European models, amid rising tensions between two of the world’s biggest trade partners.

China opened an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy inquiry this week into sales of European wine after the European Union imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels.

Any action on luxury cars could hurt Germany’s BMW and Mercedes-Benz, whose vehicles are popular in the country.

Chinese authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

The official People’s Daily newspaper said on Thursday that China had plenty more cards to play in its dispute with Brussels, whose move against Chinese solar panels has infuriated Beijing.

Both sides say they hope to resolve the row through talks. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.