French trade ministry condemns China's EU wine probe
June 5, 2013

French trade ministry condemns China's EU wine probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - France's trade ministry condemned on Wednesday China's move to open an anti-dumping probe on European wine imports, saying the move was inappropriate and warning that France would defend its producers.

"We're taking this very seriously," a ministry official speaking on condition of anonymity said. "The way this was presented seems to us inappropriate and reprehensible," the official said, adding that Paris would be in touch with the European Commission, which is charged with Europe's trade policy. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

