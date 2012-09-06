FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says EU solar panel inquiry threatens global sector
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 6, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

China says EU solar panel inquiry threatens global sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China voiced “deep regret” on Thursday over a European Commission decision to investigate alleged dumping of solar panels made by Chinese producers, warning that restrictions on its solar products could imperil the global clean energy sector.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Shen Danyang made the comments after an announcement from Brussels that the Commission will look at complaints lodged by a group of European solar companies, led by Germany’s SolarWorld, that Chinese producers were dumping their wares.

“China expresses deep regret” about the decision, Shen said in a statement on the ministry’s website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

“Restricting China’s solar panel products will not only hurt the interests of both Chinese and European industry, it will also wreck the healthy development of the global solar and clean energy sector,” said Shen.

He urged negotiations to address the dispute. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Robert Birsel)

