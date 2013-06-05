China to probe EU wine after solar duties imposed

BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it had begun an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe in European Union wine after the EU said it would impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels.

China is “resolutely opposed” to the EU’s duties, and hopes Europe shows sincerity and flexibility so that both sides can find a resolution through talks, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

“The Chinese government has already begun the process of an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into EU wines,” it added.

The European Union will impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels from Thursday, but announced a dramatically reduced initial rate after pressure from some large member states in the hope of reaching a negotiated settlement with Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Xiaoyi Shao)