China launches trade probes on EU solar products
November 1, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

China launches trade probes on EU solar products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it will launch anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imported European Union solar-grade polysilicon, in the latest instance of tit-for-tat trade tensions in the global solar industry.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in two statements posted to its website that it would roll the investigations into ongoing probes of U.S. and South Korean made solar products.

The European Union’s executive body launched an investigation into Chinese solar products in September after companies accused Chinese rivals of “dumping”, or deliberately selling products for less abroad than at home.

The United States levelled steep final duties on Chinese-made solar products in October, a move Beijing has warned would provoke greater trade friction in the new energy sector.

