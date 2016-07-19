FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China "regrets" EU request for WTO talks over Chinese raw material export measures
July 19, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

China "regrets" EU request for WTO talks over Chinese raw material export measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it "regrets" the European Union's request for talks at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's export tariffs and quotas on 11 key metals and minerals.

The ministry said in a statement that it had received the EU request concerning the raw materials, such as copper, lead and tin, but that its policies were in line with WTO rules and intended to protect its environment.

The United States last week challenged China's export duties on similar materials, arguing they violated Beijing's WTO commitments and gave an unfair advantage to Chinese manufacturers.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

