China must remove duties on X-ray scanners -EU trade chief
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 26, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

China must remove duties on X-ray scanners -EU trade chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China must immediately lift its import duties on EU X-ray security scanners because the World Trade Organisation has ruled they are illegal, the EU’s trade chief said on Tuesday.

“I expect China to remove the measures immediately,” EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement following the WTO ruling in Geneva. “I will not accept tit-for-tat retaliation against European companies through the misuse of trade defence instruments,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
