China says hopes Spain measures help contain debt crisis

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese vice finance minister said on Monday that he hoped the weekend’s decision by Euro zone finance ministers to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks would help contain Europe’s debt crisis.

“We hope these measures will be helpful in containing the crisis,” Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told a news conference.

Zhu Jun, deputy head of the People’s Bank of China’s international department, added that the Euro zone had the resources to solve its own problems, and reiterated China would “not be absent” from plans to enhance funds for the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)