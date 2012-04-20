REFILE-China's Wen visits Iceland, eyes on Arctic riches

By Mia Shanley

REYKJAVIK, April 20 (Reuters) - China’s premier Wen Jiabao lands in Iceland on Friday to begin a tour of northern Europe that will focus on Chinese investment on a continent eager for funds from the fast-growing Asian power.

That the prime minister of the world’s most populous nation chose to start his trip on a remote island of just 320,000 has raised hopes for an injection of Chinese cash into an economy ravaged by the bursting of a financial bubble three years ago - but also suspicion of Beijing’s hunger for natural resources.

A Chinese developer is fighting a government decision last year to bar him from buying a vast tract of land which some had suggested might be a cover for a possible future naval base and part of a wider strategy to gain a foothold in the region.

Over two days, Wen, who trained as a geologist, will see volcanic geysers and electricity plants where Iceland captures geothermal energy. The government expects a deal with Wen to cooperate on developing such resources in east Africa, where China is already a big investor and buyer of raw materials.

Due to land in Reykjavik at midday (1200 GMT), Wen will later visit Germany, Poland and Sweden, where he will discuss investment and industrial projects and is also likely to hear pleas for Beijing to drop its resistance to Western efforts to impose U.N. sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

But by starting with a full-scale visit to Iceland, he has fueled European concern that China might be trying to exploit the country’s economic troubles to gain a strategic foothold in the North Atlantic and Arctic region.

The area has big reserves of oil, gas, gold, diamonds, zinc and iron. And with global warming melting polar ice, it may offer world powers new shipping routes - and naval interests - for the trade between Asia, Europe and America’s east coast.

“When it comes to the Arctic, we always have China on our mind,” said one European diplomat from the Nordic region, who spoke to Reuters this week on condition of anonymity.

ARCTIC FOOTHOLD?

Last year, Iceland’s government rejected a plan by multi-millionaire Chinese developer Huang Nubo to build a sprawling tourist resort in the northeast corner of the chilly island, saying it did not meet legal requirements on foreign ownership.

A livid Huang, who went to university with Icelanders, said the decision revealed Western “hypocrisy” and that foreigners wrongly assumed Chinese firms had ties to China’s military.

Huang is still pursuing the project and is in the midst of negotiating a new plan with Icelandic municipalities in which he would instead lease the property. People close to him say he may get a green light in weeks.

But conspiracy theories over why such an Asian giant would be interested in such a small nation abound.

“Given China’s investment pattern around the globe, people have asked questions. Why are doing this? Is there some ulterior motive?” said Embla Eir Oddsdottir at the Stefansson Arctic Institute.

“For next decade they are going to be battling some sort of suspicion as to their motive, because people have a tendency to link them to some type of regime.”

Many expect China to raise the issue of gaining observer status in the Arctic Council, which comprises Canada, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United States and Denmark, all of them nations with territory inside the Arctic Circle.

With ice receding faster than many had expected, some estimates suggest the polar ice cap might disappear completely during the summer season as soon as 2040, perhaps much earlier.

That could slash the journey time from Europe and the east coast of North America to Chinese and Japanese ports by well over a week, possibly taking traffic from the southern Suez Canal route.

“These are pretty big stakes,” Oddsdottir of the Stefansson Institute in Iceland said. “I wonder if under the surface the race is already there, to gain a foothold in the Arctic.”

TRADE, INVESTMENT

China has sought to assuage worries.

“China is willing to make contributions towards the peace, stability and sustainable development of the Arctic region, and it is on that basis that China seeks cooperation with Iceland,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Song Tao told reporters.

Trade will also top the agenda during meetings.

Iceland was the first European country to start free trade talks with China, though the process was suspended in 2009 as the crisis-hit nation applied to join the European Union.

Chinese and Icelandic officials say there will be talk about resuming this process.

In 2011, trade reached $151 million, up 35 percent on the year. China exports mostly coke, clothing, shoes, textiles and ships to Iceland, while Iceland exports mostly fish to China.

China also wants cooperate on geothermal power and other scientific research in fields such as the Northern Lights.

This month, the British government said it had discussed plans to tapping Iceland’s geothermal resources in a move that could rekindle talk of creating a “supergrid” for electricity linking continental Europe, Britain, North Africa and Iceland.

In Poland, another stop on the tour, a government official said Wen’s visit may include discussions about Chinese interest in investing in roads, banks and the energy sector in a former Communist country which was growing fast than western Europe.