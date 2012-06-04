FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank chief affirms support for euro zone-paper
June 4, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

China c.bank chief affirms support for euro zone-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank chief said the country will continue to invest in euro zone government debt and other assets and urged the single-currency bloc to step up reforms to stem its debt crisis.

Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published on Monday with Chinese Business News that China will continue to buy euro zone government bonds, support International Monetary Fund (IMF) engagement and invest in infrastructure and privatisation programmes.

“Certainty, the pre-condition is that we can see reforms in theses countries and such investment can be recovered,” Zhou said.

But Zhou said the central bank had no intention to rapidly increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves -- already the world’s largest at $3.3 trillion.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
