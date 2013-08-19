FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Everbright Sec restricted from building new futures positions
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 19, 2013 / 12:42 AM / in 4 years

China Everbright Sec restricted from building new futures positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China Everbright Securities has been restricted from building fresh stock index futures positions, according to an announcement published by the China Financial Futures Exchange late on Sunday, after a glitch in the brokerage’s computer systems caused a spike of more than 5 percent in domestic stock indexes last week.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Sunday that it would launch a formal investigation into Everbright as the brokerage apologised for the system glitch.

In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange early on Monday, Everbright Securities said it had applied for an extension of a trading halt in its yuan-denominated A-shares on Monday. Shares were suspended no on Friday afternoon on the discovery of the error. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.