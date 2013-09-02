Senior Everbright Securities execs resign after unprecedented fine, insider trading allegations

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Two senior executives at Everbright Securities resigned after China’s stock regulator levied the heaviest penalties in the country’s stock market history after uncovering evidence of insider trading and other irregularities.

Assistant President Yang Chizhong and Board Secretary Mei Jian handed in letters of resignation on Saturday, the medium-sized brokerage said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Sunday.

In a separate filing to the exchange, Everbright Securities said it had received a notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) detailing punishments for alleged illegal activities involving the company’s managers, but stopped short of saying whether the brokerage would appeal or not.

The CSRC said on Friday that it would fine Everbright Securities 523 million yuan ($85.5 million) and bar the brokerage’s former president from the industry for life. The CSRC said it had found evidence of insider trading and other irregularities at the brokerage.

The punishments and resignations came after a glitch in the brokerage’s computer system caused an unintended placement of buy orders to the exchange on Aug. 16 and led to a massive but short-lived jump in the Shanghai Composite Index.

Once Everbright managers realized the mistake, they first moved to offset the impact of the error by taking huge short positions in index futures and exchange-traded funds, then disclosed details of the trading glitch.

Everbright was thus able to hedge its loss from the bad trades, but investors who followed the company’s lead on the misapprehension that the spike marked the beginning of a sustained rally ended up taking substantial losses.

This constituted a deliberate violation of exchange rules, the CSRC said, and some brokerage executives also deliberately circulated information that misled investors. ($1 = 6.12 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ryan Woo)