REFILE-China Everbright says to raise $1.1 bln in Shanghai
August 1, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-China Everbright says to raise $1.1 bln in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day statement was filed to Tuesday)

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s Everbright Securities plans to raise around 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) via a private placement to replenish its working capital and expand its business, the firm said in a statement filed to the exchange late on Tuesday.

The broker said it plans to issue 600 million new Shanghai-listed shares at a minimum of 11.74 yuan per piece -- a 12.7 percent discount compared to its closing price of 13.45 yuan on Tuesday.

Its second-largest shareholder, China Everbright Limited, plans to buy 20 million shares, it added.

The plan is subject to regulatory approval, the broker said. ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

