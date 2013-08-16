FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Everbright Securities says trading system had problem, shares suspended
#Financials
August 16, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

China's Everbright Securities says trading system had problem, shares suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Major brokerage Everbright Securities Co Ltd said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that its trading system encountered problems Friday morning, following a dramatic 5 percent spike in domestic stock indexes that many suspected was the byproduct of a trading error.

Trading in the Chinese company’s shares was suspended in the afternoon, according to a statement on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

“This morning, Everbright Securities strategic investment department’s proprietary trading bureau had a problem when using its own arbitrage system,” the statement said, adding that the company is investigating the issue.

The 21st Century Business Herald, a major Chinese business newspaper, reported in the afternoon that Everbright was applying to cancel all its morning trades.

Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

