China's Evergrande H1 profit jumps 57 pct, sees more moderate H2 growth
August 31, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

China's Evergrande H1 profit jumps 57 pct, sees more moderate H2 growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Monday its first-half core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, surged 57 percent as sales hit a record level in value terms on pent-up demand for new homes.

Predicting more modest growth in the second half, the country’s second-largest developer by sales said its core profit climbed to 10.2 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) from 6.5 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier. Net profit grew 33 percent from a year ago to 9.4 billion yuan.

Analysts don’t offer estimates for interim results for Chinese developers.

“Benefiting from the further release of pent-up demand for improved housing, sales will be boosted continuously in the second half of the year,” Chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a statement. The executive said he expects average transaction prices to rise by single digit percentage number for the whole year.

“However, as the area of land acquired last year decreased by 14 percent, the estimated area of newly commenced works will decrease at single digit (pace) for the whole year.”

Evergrande shares closed up 3.2 percent, before the earnings were announced, compared with a 0.3 percent gain in the wider Hong Kong market. ($1 = 6.3781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

