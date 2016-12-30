Chinese consortium purchases 40 pct stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Chinese-led consortium has purchased a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Friday.

The consortium is made up of the China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Pak China Investment Company Ltd and Habib Bank Ltd, according to the online statement.

The three Chinese exchanges will have 30 percent of the Pakistan exchange. And the investment will help promote economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, it added.