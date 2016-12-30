FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese consortium purchases 40 pct stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 30, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 8 months ago

Chinese consortium purchases 40 pct stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Chinese-led consortium has purchased a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Friday.

The consortium is made up of the China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Pak China Investment Company Ltd and Habib Bank Ltd, according to the online statement.

The three Chinese exchanges will have 30 percent of the Pakistan exchange. And the investment will help promote economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

