FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
HK-Shenzhen trading link exempt from capital gains tax - finance ministry
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

HK-Shenzhen trading link exempt from capital gains tax - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shenzhen shares purchases made via the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect stock trading link set to go live this month will be indefinitely exempted from Chinese capital gains tax, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The announcement brings the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect scheme, due to launch on December 5, inline with the tax treatment for the Hong Kong-Shanghai link launched two years ago, and removes a key barrier for foreign investors looking to use the link. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.