REFILE-China Eximbank had over 520 bln yuan in loans to One Belt, One Road countries at end-2015
January 14, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China Eximbank had over 520 bln yuan in loans to One Belt, One Road countries at end-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to fix byline, no change in text)

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s Export-Import Bank said it had more than 520 billion yuan ($78.93 billion) in outstanding loans to countries involved in the “One Belt, One Road” megaproject at the end of 2015.

The loans cover over 1,000 projects in 49 countries, the bank said in a news release on Thursday.

The government’s initiative seeks to create a modern Silk Road to boost trade by connecting countries on three continents from China to Europe. ($1 = 6.5880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

