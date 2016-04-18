FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China EximBank plans dual currency senior notes offshore
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

China EximBank plans dual currency senior notes offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of China is planning to tap the offshore market with multi-tranche, dual currency senior notes, marking its second direct issuance of offshore debt since its dollar senior notes issued in 2014.

The notes consist of five-year and 10-year U.S. dollar notes, as well as three-year EUR notes. The expected notes ratings are Aa3 and AA- from Moody’s and S&P, respectively.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners for the dollar notes are Bank of China, Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Mizuho Securities and MUFG.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners for the euro notes are Bank of China, Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and ING.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Beijing, China Export-Import Bank is a policy bank under the direct leadership of the State Council and solely owned by the Chinese government. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.