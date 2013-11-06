FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Explosions reported in north China city of Taiyuan - Xinhua
November 6, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Explosions reported in north China city of Taiyuan - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A series of explosions occurred on Wednesday in front of a Communist Party building in the north Chinese city of Taiyuan in Shanxi province, the official Xinhua news agency said, adding that so far one person had been reported injured.

Xinhua said the blasts went off outside an office building of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party. It did not provide further details.

The Chinese government blamed Islamists for an attack in central Beijing last week when a car ploughed through bystanders on the edge of Tiananmen Square and burst into flames, killing three people in the car and two bystanders.

