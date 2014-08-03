FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death toll from China factory explosion rises to 71: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Death toll from China factory explosion rises to 71: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING Aug 3 (Reuters) - An explosion that ripped through a motor wheels factory in the eastern China province of Jiangsu killed 71 people and injured 186, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

Earlier it had said the blast, that occurred on Saturday, killed 69 and injured roughly 200.

The accident at the Zhongrong Metal Products Co Ltd plant, which makes aluminium wheels for automakers including General Motors Co <GM.N), was China’s worst industrial accident in a year.

According to Zhongrong’s website, the factory made wheels that are supplied to GM and many other carmakers.

The blast at the Zhongrong workshop occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in Kunshan city, about an hour’s drive from Shanghai.

A preliminary investigation suggested the blast was triggered when a flame was lit in a dust-filled room, the local government said at a news conference on Saturday, describing the incident as a serious safety breach.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Ran Li in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.