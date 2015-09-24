FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Fanya exchange says media reports on liquidity problems inaccurate
September 24, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China's Fanya exchange says media reports on liquidity problems inaccurate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China’s Fanya Metals Exchange in southwest China’s Yunnan province blamed members of the media for damaging its credibility and spreading “malicious rumours” that have suppressed prices and left it with a liquidity crisis.

Hundreds of protesters assembled outside the offices of the China Securities Regulator Commission (CSRC) in Beijing on Monday to complain that Fanya has been unable to pay back investments amounting to billions of yuan.

The exchange said in a statement on Thursday that certain media had deliberately incited panic among investors, which had sparked a “run” on the exchange.

Fanya said in the statement that it had a total of 80,000 clients, with outstanding total investments of 36 billion yuan ($5.6 billion).

($1 = 6.3784 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Polly Yam and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue

