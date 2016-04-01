UPDATE 1-Kunming police say Fanya Exchange used investor savings illegally

* Public security organs deepening probe into Fanya exchange

* Statement suggests centre taking the lead in probe -investor (Adds investor response)

By David Stanway

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities said they had determined that illegal activity took place at the controversial Fanya Metals Exchange, which ceased operations last year amid accusations by investors that it was running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

Last July, hundreds of people protested outside the exchange in Kunming in southwestern Yunnan province, alleging it had lost investments of more than 40 billion yuan ($6.19 billion) and complaining of government inaction.

The public security bureau in Kunming said investigators had determined the basic facts in the case that involved the illegal use of savings held by members of the public.

“Now, the public security organs are deepening the investigation into the Fanya Metals Exchange, related companies and authorised service organisations, and will comprehensively strengthen work aimed at recovering losses,” the bureau said in a statement late on Thursday.

It called on investors to cooperate with the investigation and report full and accurate information to authorities.

The statement suggests the central government has now taken the lead in the probe, an investor from Shanghai told Reuters on Friday. “It mentioned Public Security Ministry command and that Yunnan and Kunming were ‘paying close attention’.”

“My analysis is that Yunnan and Kunming are no longer leading the response to this case. They have not been supportive,” he added.

Investors had complained last year that regulatory failures allowed the Fanya exchange to operate without a proper license, while many of them assembled outside the offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in September saying local authorities in Yunnan had failed to respond to complaints.

Following months of protests, dozens of investigators took over the Fanya exchange building late in 2015, and earlier this year Kunming police arrested the head of the exchange, Shan Jiuliang, along with 15 other suspects.

Local officials, however, say they have done their job well.

The Fanya exchange, launched in 2011, advertised itself as a state-supported organisation aimed at boosting prices of strategic metals mined in China. It offered an investment product promising annual returns as high as 13.68 percent and the flexibility to deposit and withdraw money at will.

But it started restricting withdrawals last April, citing liquidity problems.

“We can see some positive signals because after a year they have finally determined that crimes have taken place at Fanya,” said another investor based in Shanghai.

“But while there will be a solution to Fanya, we still seriously doubt whether it will be a fair one (for investors).” ($1 = 6.4645 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)