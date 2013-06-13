FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China Q1 2013 financial investment flows
June 13, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-China Q1 2013 financial investment flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a
total of $1.67 billion in foreign equity investment in the first quarter of 2013, according to
data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $2.41 billion in net outbound equity
investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.
SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly basis
from 2012.
Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln):
                 --2013 net FDI flows-- -----2012 Net FDI flows*-----   Outstanding figures~
                            (Q1)        (Q4)    (Q3)    (Q2)    (Q1)   (End-2012)   (End-2011)
 Inbound investment         1.67        1.14    1.53    1.79    0.62      81.15      68.43
 Outbound investment        2.41        4.32    0.90    0.38    1.55      77.79      70.44^

The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10 percent or
more of voting rights in a financial firm. 
~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits.
^ SAFE revised up the 2011 outstanding outbound investment figure.

 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)

