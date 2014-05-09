FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China Q1 2014 financial investment flows
May 9, 2014

TABLE-China Q1 2014 financial investment flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a
total of $2.17 billion in net foreign equity investment in the first quarter of 2014, according
to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Friday.
    Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a combined $1.24 billion in net outbound equity
investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.
    SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly
basis from 2012.
    Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln):
                 --2014 net FDI flows--*  --2013 net FDI flows---*  --Outstanding figures--
                             (Q1)          (Q4)  (Q3)  (Q2)   (Q1)      (End-2013) (End-2012)   
 Inbound investment          2.17         1.88  0.29   0.4   1.67          93.24      81.15    
 Outbound investment         1.24         2.58  6.46   0.1   2.41         118.97      99.22^    

    * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10
percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm.
    ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. 
    ^ SAFE revised up the 2012 outstanding outbound investment figure.

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing)

