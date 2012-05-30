FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Chinese Q1 2012 financial sector investment flows
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Chinese Q1 2012 financial sector investment flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - Chinese financial institutions
attracted $620 million worth of foreign equity investment in the
first quarter of this year, according to figures released by the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Wednesday. 	
    Meanwhile domestic financial firms made a total of $1.55
billion in outbound equity investments over the same period.	
    In a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn, SAFE said it
would start to release investment inflow and outflow figures in
the country's financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012.	
    Both figures represent a tiny portion of the inflows and
outflows of investment into or from Chinese financial firms.	
    	
                            (in billion dollars)   	
                     Net increase*      Outstanding figures~ 	
                          (Q1)             (End-2011)	
 FDI inflows               0.6                68.4              
  	
 outbound investment       1.6                52.7  	
  	
	
    * The net increase of inbound and outbound investment only
refers to equity investment which gave individual investors 10
percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm.	
    ~ The outstanding figures also include paid-in capital and
undistributed profits. 	
	
 (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

